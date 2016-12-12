Emma: Alshon Jeffery’s Place In Bears’ Plans Still An Unknown

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Before his arrival at Halas Hall, Bears receivers coach Curtis Johnson didn’t know what to expect of Alshon Jeffery.

He saw the freakish athleticism on the field, heard the soft-spoken words and believed Jeffery to be the same guy we all see. Then Johnson got to coach him and was left surprised.

Johnson found that Jeffery isn’t so quiet, and that game is even louder than he saw on TV.

“I like him a lot,” Johnson said of Jeffery in November during his last media availability. “Really good athlete — better athleticism than I thought he had. Just a great catching radius. He can body up guys, go up and pluck the ball out of the air. I haven’t been around a guy that can do those things.”

For all the gifts in Jeffery’s game, there’s even higher potential. Johnson recognized that when he first got his hands on the receiver. The loudest voice on the practice field, Johnson demands the best of his players. He understands what Jeffery could become.

The Bears are still left wondering what they have in Jeffery. General manager Ryan Pace tendered the franchise tag to Jeffery after negotiations broke off last February. It was a challenge to earn a long-term deal, the kind of money elite receivers warrant. The Bears wanted Jeffery to prove his place among the likes of Julio Jones and Dez Bryant. He has one touchdown this season and was activated from a four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension Monday.

In a written statement, Jeffery admitted to his error in accidentally taking a banned substance in an attempt to reduce inflammation. It was a costly mistake, with four game checks worth a total of $3.45 million lost and leverage removed from the bargaining table. He will speak with reporters later this week at Halas Hall.

Three games remain in this lost Bears season, with Pace and his front office brass taking inventory for their franchise’s future. What’s next for Jeffery remains the great unknown.

After missing seven games in 2015 with four different soft-tissue muscle injuries, Jeffery has stayed healthy this season but failed to produce. He has one game of more than 100 yards receiving, that coming in Week 1, and just a single touchdown. Linebacker Leonard Floyd has produced more points for the Bears.

If only the Bears could count on Jeffery’s production in 2013 and 2014, which brought a combined 174 catches and 17 touchdowns in 32 games.

What’s certain with Jeffery is his ability to make the big play. While the Bears struggled to catch the football these past four games, they were missing Jeffery. He would’ve had that catch to beat the Titans or a key fourth-down strike from Matt Barkley late in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Jeffery makes the kinds of catches few in football can.

“He’s the best high-ball-catching player that I’ve ever been around,” Johnson said.

The Bears don’t know what they have in 24-year-old receiver Kevin White, who has played just three-and-a-half games in his first two seasons. White has underwent two surgeries on the same left leg and may never become that dynamic playmaker whom Pace selected with the No. 7 pick in his first draft.

Because of this unfortunate reality, Jeffery is even more important to the Bears. There’s no other sure thing at receiver, a position where Cam Meredith leads in touchdowns with three.

Perhaps Jeffery can go prove himself in these final three games, making his impact to cap a season that can otherwise be considered a loss. Still, that’s nothing more than a sample size. The Bears were certainly hoping for more.

Jeffery could settle for less than his price of last offseason and move forward with the security of a long-term deal. The Bears could also tender the franchise tag once again and force Jeffery to go earn that security.

Many questions await the Bears this offseason, and key decisions loom — none more important than deciding who’s the quarterback for the future. A top-five pick is likely coming, and Pace must figure out who makes the most sense. Coaching changes are also possible.

There’s plenty on the Bears’ plate this offseason. It can shape the next phase of their future.

In piecing together their puzzle, the Bears must first figure out how Jeffery fits.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.