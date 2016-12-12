John Fox Says He’s Not Aware Of Any Bears’ Front Office Restructuring

(CBS) A day after a report surfaced that Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian is interested in returning an NFL front office and that the Bears were expected to pursue him for a senior advisory role, Chicago coach John Fox played clueless when asked about it Monday.
“You guys have a lot of reports here or somebody does,” Fox replied when the topic was brought up. “I don’t know who it is.”
After a follow-up question, Fox emphasized he isn’t aware of any front office restructuring being on the horizon. It’s become a topic of conversation as the Bears have struggled to a 3-10 season. Chicago is 9-20 under the leadership of general manager Ryan Pace, who took over in January 2015.
Earlier in the season, reports emerged that the Bears had hired a consultant to assess the operations of their organization. Fox has denied that all along as well.
“No,” Fox said when asked if he had knowledge of a front office addition. “Just like there wasn’t a consultant. It’s a report. You can report anything these days.
“People kind of take them for what they are, which is — oh, I can’t say it.”