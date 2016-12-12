Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer To Enter NFL Draft

(CBS) Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter on Monday.
Kizer is widely considered one of the top three quarterback prospects, along with Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky.
“After discussing it with my family and coaches and remaining the pros and cons of remaining at Notre Dame, I believe it’s time to change my path,” Kizer wrote.
Kizer threw for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2016, when the Fighting Irish struggled to a 4-8 mark. He also ran for 472 yards and eight touchdowns.
The deadline for underclassmen to apply for early drafty entry is Jan. 16.
As it pertains locally, the Bears are believed to have a desire to draft a quarterback for the future, so Kizer is likely to be on their radar as they move forward in the evaluation process. At 3-10, Chicago is in line to have a top-five pick.