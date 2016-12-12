Pompei: Observations From Bears-Lions

By Dan Pompei–

(CBS) The Bears did more to beat the Bears than the Lions did to beat the Bears on Sunday, but that’s the deal with this team. In dropping to 3-10 with a 20-17 loss at Detroit, Chicago just isn’t good enough, especially with so many players injured and suspended, to get over the hump in a tight game.

Here are my observations of the game:

1. I would’ve liked to have seen Matt Barkley throwing to the receivers Matt Stafford was throwing to.

2. You can’t win in a two-minute drill with that group of near cast-offs at receiver and tight end.

3. Neither Stafford, Jay Cutler nor Aaron Rodgers will make a throw any prettier than Barkley’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Meredith.

4. With Alshon Jeffery back in the lineup next week, Barkley should become a significantly better quarterback.

5. Don’t blame the penalties on the officials. Don’t blame the penalties on coaching. Don’t blame the penalties on lack of discipline or composure. Blame the penalties on a lack of talent.

6. Can someone please explain how backup Lions running back Dwayne Washington had three more carries than Jordan Howard? And how the Lions ran the ball 11 times more than the Bears? Howard rushed just 13 times for 86 yards.

7. Only seven players in the NFL have more rushing yards than Howard, but 11 have more carries. Only two players have a better average per attempt. There’s no logic that can explain how he has been consistently underused, especially given the other options the team has to move the ball.

8. It was another fine game plan by the Bears defensive coordinator who somebody apparently doesn’t want around. Hey, do you think opposing offensive coordinators could be starting the rumors?

9. The Bears have four interceptions against Stafford and three against the rest of the league. If they played Stafford every week, they’d have 26 interceptions, which would be most in the league by 10.

10. The way the Bears fight and refuse to doubt is admirable — and a reflection of the character in the locker room and the leadership from the coaching staff.

11. In a league that never has enough cornerbacks, Cre’von LeBlanc was an outstanding waiver wire pickup by general manager Ryan Pace.

12. Leonard Floyd had a quiet day on the stat sheet, but he impacted Stafford numerous times even when Floyd didn’t make a play.

13. Nick Kwiatkowski has progressed in each of his opportunities to play. It’s early, but he looks like he could develop into a starting caliber inside linebacker.

14. It’s appropriate that this year, young Bears, who typically are called Cubs, have made the most significant contributions.

Dan Pompei has been covering the NFL since 1985 and is a regular contributor to 670 The Score and a host on 670’s Bears pregame show. He writes for Bleacher Report and theathletic.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan Pompei.