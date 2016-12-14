Bears Hope CB Johnthan Banks Soars To Sky-High Potential

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — By nature, a cornerback must be confident.

When standing on an island with the NFL receivers, the mindset of a corner must be dominance — you stand in their way to stop them.

Despite two years of turbulence, Johnthan Banks isn’t lacking confidence. He still sees the potential the Bears recognized.

“Most definitely, the sky’s the limit,” Banks said of himself. “I know I can play. They know I can play. Obviously, they wouldn’t have brought me here if they didn’t think so.”

The 27-year-old Banks was an All-American at Mississippi State in 2012, winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He was a second-round selection of the Buccaneers in 2013, bursting onto the scene with seven interceptions in his first two seasons. He has none since 2014.

Changes in Tampa brought Banks from the Bucs to the Lions in a November trade. He played two games in Detroit before being waived. The Bears won the claim of Banks last week. Now they begin seeing what he can become.

“We’re going to work hard to resurrect his career and get it back on a good path here,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.

Banks was dominant in his time at Mississippi State, frustrating SEC opposition as a four-year starter. He recorded 16 interceptions in that time.

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee played alongside Banks with the Bulldogs. He was thrilled when the cornerback arrived at Halas Hall. McPhee feels that Fangio’s schemes best fit what Banks brings with his game. He also knows well the confidence of Banks.

“He can make plays when he gets the opportunity to,” McPhee said. “I love it, because he talks a lot of s–t, and he backs it up, too.

“I talked to him. He’s got his mind on right. He definitely feels like he can make an impact.”

McPhee understands the situation that Banks is currently in. The team that drafted him gave up, moving him for a conditional seventh-round pick. Then the team that acquired him was quick to move on, waiving him after just a month.

Still, McPhee sees Banks’ confidence as an asset, one that can help him during these tough times in his young career.

“I feel like I can do anything,” Banks said. “Anything any other corner can do, I feel like I can do.”

Playing in the SEC, Banks was dominant. A constant threat to quarterbacks, he consistently changed games. After an All-American senior season, Banks drew comparisons to Aqib Talib. Scouts saw that potential. Then he broke onto the scene and flustered quarterbacks the same way he did in college.

These last two seasons shouldn’t define Banks, no matter what two teams thought. The Bears still see potential in what he could become. Banks certainly believes his best days are ahead, too.

“I just want to get out there and show them what I can do,” he said. “They know I can play, I know I can play. I just need to get the opportunities out there and go do it.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.