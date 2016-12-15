Bears Receiver Marquess Wilson Suffers Another Foot Injury

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears receiver Marquess Wilson has suffered another setback in his young NFL career.

A fourth-year pro, Wilson re-injured his left foot in Thursday’s practice, according to coach John Fox.

“A little bit the same issue,” Fox said. “They’re evaluating that.”

Fox couldn’t confirm whether Wilson’s injury was another fracture. He missed the first 10 weeks of the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list while recovering from a foot fracture suffered in the offseason.

Wilson played in three games this season, recording nine catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. He has yet to play more than 11 games in any of his four NFL seasons.

Fox isn’t sure what the next step is for Wilson, nor could he confirm the injury’s extent.

“It really doesn’t matter what I think,” Fox said. “We’ll let the doctors look at it. When we get a prognosis, I’ll give it to you.”

With another receiver lost, the Bears will lean on Alshon Jeffery, who returned from a suspension this week, plus Cam Meredith, Josh Bellamy, Deonte Thompson and Daniel Braverman.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.