Bears’ Daniel Brown Wants To Make His Name Known

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Who’s Daniel Brown?

It’s a question many have asked recently. Fans might have wondered that when Bears quarterback Matt Barkley slung his first touchdown pass to the new No. 85, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Even coach John Fox joked about Brown’s sudden rise.

“Most people probably a couple weeks ago didn’t even know who he was,” Fox said recently of his tight end. “He continues to impress.”

Said Brown with a smile: “I’m convinced that nobody still knows who I am. I guess I got some work to do to solidify my name.”

Brown understands it. A 24-year-old James Madison product, Brown was signed in late October and had just six receptions before his first in a Bears uniform, a touchdown from Barkley. They joked over who gets to keep the ball from their first touchdown.

In this disappointing season for the Bears, one riddled with injuries and a 3-10 record, the team is offering opportunities to young players who intrigue general manager Ryan Pace and the front office. Brown is just that, a player who has upside the Bears like.

When tight end Zach Miller suffered a broken foot and was placed on IR, opportunity knocked and Brown came answering. He has 11 receptions in three games, including six in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, which matched his 2015 total.

“With the time that I have gotten, it’s a good opportunity to showcase what I have,” Brown said. “The next three games, it’s another opportunity to keep improving and making a case for myself next year.”

Opportunity isn’t just limited to this season. Brown could stick with the Bears’ roster beyond. Look no further than Miller, who stepped into the starting role in November 2015 after an injury to Martellus Bennett and secured a future in Chicago. The Bears would love to create a tandem at tight end.

Brown hopes to become a more versatile tight end, expanding himself in both the run and pass game. He knows eyes are constantly on his play for future evaluations.

“This is kind of a ‘Let’s see what he can do’ kind of thing,” Brown said.

Now in his second season, Brown has never gotten a chance like this as a starting tight end in the NFL. With misfortune to their roster, the Bears have been able to evaluate young players like Brown, Barkley and many more.

So, who is Brown? The Bears are wondering what he has. He seems to know.

“The sky’s the limit,” Brown said. “I’m not going to put a ceiling for myself. I can achieve anything I want to. I just got to keep working hard at it.”

