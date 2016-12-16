Bears Receiver Eddie Royal Out For Sunday’s Game With Toe Injury

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Eddie Royal will miss his 12th game in his two years in a a Bears uniform and fifth this season, with the team ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Packers due to a lingering toe injury.

Royal’s future in Chicago seems in doubt, with the Bears able to release him without any money owed after this season.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle) didn’t practice this week but remains questionable for Sunday’s game. Cornerbacks Johnthan Banks (ankle) and Bryce Callahan (knee) are also questionable to play.

Bears coach John Fox also confirmed to reporters at Halas Hall on Friday that receiver Marquess Wilson did re-fracture his left foot. This marks the third time he has broken this foot.

Kickoff between the Bears (3-10) and Packers (7-6) comes at noon on Sunday from frigid Soldier Field, a game that could be the coldest in home game in team history.

