Sunday’s Chilly Bears Game Could Be One For The Record Books

(CBS) Sunday’s freezing temperatures could break records. In fact, the Chicago Bears’ game at Soldier Field could be one of the coldest NFL games on record.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports.

In a city used to the hot-ticket status of “Hamilton” and the Chicago Cubs, well, this Sunday’s game is going 50 percent or more below face value. Many are going for goose eggs.

Suburbanite Kevin Mills has primo first-row seats. He got them at the last minute, for free.

The catch, of course, is it could be the coldest game on record ever played at the lakefront stadium.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist predicts a kickoff temperature of minus-1, with a minus-20 wind chill throughout the game.

The coldest game the Bears have played at Soldier Field was in 1983, a Bears-Packers contest, according to 670 The Score’s Zach Zaidman. The temperature was 3 degrees, with a windchill of 15-below zero.

All very brutal, but it won’t topple the Green Bay Packers’ famed “Ice Bowl.” That December 1967 game dipped to 13-below zero.

One attendant then, incidentally, was Kleist’s father.

Dr. Yanina Purim-Shem-Tov of Rush University Medical Center, an ER doctor, says this weekend’s conditions will be “absolutely dangerously cold.”

“People who drink alcohol do tend to get colder because the heat tends to escape when capillaries expand and that’s what drinking does,” she says.

As for Mills, the “lucky” ticket recipient, he says he’s ready.

“This is Chicago,” he says. “We’re strong people, you know, we’re going to win. We’ve got to beat the Packers.”

The Chicago Bears will double their warming centers from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., accommodating up to 1,500. They will also double their medical teams.