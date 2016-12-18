Bears’ Eddie Goldman, Bryce Callahan Inactive Against Packers

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears will be counting on their defensive depth against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman will miss Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury, while cornerback Bryce Callahan is out with a knee injury. The Bears will start reserves C.J. Wilson at nose tackle and Deiondre’ Hall at cornerback.
The Bears’ inactives also include Eddie Royal, Johnthan Banks, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Matt McCants and MyCole Pruitt. Royal will be missing his 12th game in two seasons with the Bears.
Kickoff between the Bears (3-10) and Packers (7-6) comes at noon from Soldier Field.
