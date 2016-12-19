Bears To Place WR Eddie Royal On IR

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Receiver Eddie Royal’s season is over, and his time in a Bears uniform may be done, too.

The team will place Royal on injury reserve due to a toe injury, coach John Fox announced Monday. Once the move becomes official, the Bears will have an astounding 18 players on IR.

Royal is playing the second season of a three-year, $15-million deal, of which $10 million was guaranteed. He could be released this offseason, having played in just 18 games over these last two seasons.

The Bears will now have three receivers on IR, with Kevin White and Marquess Wilson already shut down for the season.

Monday marked an off day for the Bears (3-11), who have an adjusted schedule in preparation for Saturday’s contest with the Redskins (7-5-1). Washington has even more of a shortened schedule, with a Monday night contest against Carolina setting up an abbreviated week of work.

Despite the Bears’ off day, linebacker Jerrell Freeman returned to Halas Hall after serving his four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

