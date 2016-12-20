Accused Serial Rapist Clears Out His Chicago Tanning Salon

(CBS) – Alleged serial rapist and tanning salon owner Marc Winner is being evicted from his West Loop business location, and he could be seen moving out his shop Tuesday.

As Winner waits to learn his fate in the court system, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar saw several tanning beds make their way out.

For residents who live in the building, it’s a sign of a fresh start.

The owner of the commercial space says Winner came unannounced.

“I think we will put closure in this situation that is lingering around since spring,” owner Van Tomaras says.

A judge ordered Winner to be out of the salon by the end of the year. It is the place where some of his accusers say they were raped.

Winner, out on bond, is accused of sexually assaulting several women.

As items were removed from the tanning salon, Winner stayed inside.

After several hours, he left for the night, apparently in a hurry to meet his 7 p.m. curfew, part of his bond agreement.