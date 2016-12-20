All Four Fernwood Murder Victims Identified

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of all four victims killed in a Far South Side shooting.

Police received a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 100 block of West 105th Street in Fernwood. But it was not clear just when the shooting happened, according to police.

Four people were found dead with gunshot wounds: a 40-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, according to police.

The 45-year-old man was identified Monday, by the medical examiner’s officer, as Scott Travis Thompson of the first block of Kempton Drive in Romeoville.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office finalized Tuesday the confirmed identities of the other three previously unidentified homicide victims.

The 36-year-old man was identified as Elijah Jackson of the 100 block of W. 105th St. The 40-year-old female was identified as Shacora Jackson of the 100 block of W. 105th St. The 19-year-old female was identified as Nateyah Yafah Hines of the 100 block of W. 105th St.

The location of the shooting was a suspected drug house, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police believe the homicides happened during a robbery or home invasion, stemming from a drug sale earlier in the day.

The shooting was not random. No arrests have been made, but police said they have leads in the case.