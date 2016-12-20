Bank Robbed In West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a TCF Bank branch Monday afternoon in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
The “non-takeover” robbery happened at 3:49 p.m. at the branch at 87 W. 87th St., according to the FBI.
The suspect was described as a 30-to-40-year-old black man, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5 and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, the FBI said. He was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt and a dark green Jets scarf.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)