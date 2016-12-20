Bears DC Vic Fangio Falls On Sword For Packers’ Game-Changing Play

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — It was cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc who got much of the blame for the Bears’ 30-27 loss to the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

The game was tied at 27 in the final minute, when the Packers faced third-and-11 deep in their own territory. Jordy Nelson beat LeBlanc to haul in a a 60-yard strike from Aaron Rodgers, which set up the game-winning field goal as time expired. LeBlanc was left on an island with Nelson, then again in the locker room when he addressed reporters.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wasn’t available to take the blame Sunday as LeBlanc stood before the media. On Tuesday, he fell on the sword for the quarters coverage that left LeBlanc without help over the top with Nelson.

“We were in that type of coverage, and it offered a lot of help to some of the players,” Fangio said. “It didn’t offer enough help to Cre’Von. And they got behind him. It was a great throw and catch. Obviously, if anybody’s at fault there, it’s me. I wouldn’t lay that blame on Cre’Von.”

Had it not been for the deep strike from Rodgers to Nelson, the Bears would’ve gotten the ball back with a chance to win in regulation. If they fell short, the game would’ve gone to overtime.

Rookie safety Deon Bush could’ve joined the undrafted rookie LeBlanc over the top, but the quarters call offered the option to play the underneath coverage. Bush did so, and Fangio wishes he could have that play over again.

“I’d do something to get (LeBlanc) more help,” he said.

The Bears held the Packers to 3-for-10 on third-down opportunities. They ran quarters defense frequently in such situations, coach John Fox said.

“We’d run that particular coverage a couple of other times and been successful,” Fox said.

“They just made a really good play.”

