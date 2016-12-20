Craig Sager Made A $1K Bet On Cubs To Win The World Series Each Year For 3-Plus Decades

(CBS) Memorial services were held for Craig Sager on Tuesday, five days after the beloved TNT broadcaster passed away at 65 from complications from leukemia.

In addition to his family, friends, craft and basketball, Sager also loved the Chicago Cubs. A Batavia native and Northwestern graduate, Sager was an avid supporter of the Cubs. In June, he was a guest of honor at Wrigley Field, throwing out the first pitch and calling it one of the biggest thrills of his life.

Sager’s love of the Cubs was represented at the memorial service, with a “W” flag on display up front. A classic story was also told, with ESPN’s Darren Rovell relaying that Sager made a $1,000 bet on the Cubs to win the World Series every year since 1981.

In 2016, his dream finally came true, as the Cubs beat the Indians to break their 108-year championship drought.