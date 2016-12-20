Man Killed In Semi Crash On Interstate 55 Near Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wisconsin man was killed when two semi trucks crashed early Tuesday on I-55 near southwest suburban Bolingbrook.
A semi driven by 60-year-old William A. Hansen Jr. rear-ended another semi at 3:23 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-55 near Route 53, according to Illinois State Police.
Hansen, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:44 a.m., according to police and the Will County coroner’s office.
The other semi driver, a 36-year-old Wheaton man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. There were no passengers in either truck.
The state police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
