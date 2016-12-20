Illinois State Police Searching For Suspect Who Attacked Trooper

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are seeking help in locating a suspect that attacked on on-duty trooper.
An Illinois State Police officer was driving Monday, Nov. 7 around 6:30 p.m. in plain clothes and an unmarked squad car, when he attempted to question a suspicious person at the Halsted toll plaza, at I-294 northbound and Halsted Street, in South Holland, according to ISP.
After identifying himself as a police officer, the offender approached, produced a handgun and reached into the open driver’s side window of the squad car.
The offender fired at least one bullet inside the squad car, during the confrontation and struggle for possession of the gun. The offender fled the scene.
The officer was not shot, but was injured and admitted to an area hospital. He is still recovering from injuries sustained during the altercation.
A search was conducted following the attack, but the offender has not been found.
A still photo was taken from the toll plaza surveillance camera.
The offender is described as a black male in his late 40’s to early 50’s. He is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds, with a slender build, according to ISP. He wore a black and white bear, that was significantly more white in the goatee area. He was also observed walking with a slight limp.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP at 630-241-6800, Extension 5028. Callers are reminded that they can remain anonymous.