Man Charged With Party Bus Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Englewood man has been charged with shooting two others and accidentally wounding himself on a party bus early Sunday in the Lakeview neighborhood.
Victor Haynes, 31, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police.
Shortly before 2 a.m., an argument erupted on the bus as it passed through the 500 block of West Irving Park Road and Haynes opened fire, police allege.
A 38-year-old man shot in the head was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and a 33-year-old man shot in the chest was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. His condition was stabilized, police said.
Haynes took off but was arrested soon after in the 3500 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. He was treated at Illinois Masonic for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand.
Haynes, of the 400 block of West 65th Place, is due in bond court Tuesday.
