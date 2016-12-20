Man Critically Injured In Marquette Park House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in critical condition after he was rescued from a house fire late Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Crews were called shortly before midnight about the house fire in the 7100 block of South Kedzie, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle.
Firefighters rescued a man in his mid-60s from inside the house, Lyle said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
The fire was extinguished by 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, Lyle said. The cause remained under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)