Man Stabbed To Death In North Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 58-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday night in the North Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
He was stabbed in the chest at 7:37 p.m. during a domestic altercation in the 4300 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.
Police said someone has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing and charges were pending early Tuesday.
