Northwestern Rolls Over IUPUI, 87-65

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern enjoyed a dominant effort from its big men on both ends of the floor Tuesday night in an easy 87-65 victory over IUPUI.
Led by Gavin Skelly and Barret Benson, the Wildcats’ interior stifled the Jaguars from start to finish, winning the rebound battle 47-37 while recording 12 blocked shots. Northwestern (10-2) never trailed in the contest.
Skelly had a career-high six blocks, including the 50th of his Northwestern career, and Benson had five, also a career-best. The Wildcats entered the contest ranked among the top ten nationally with 6.5 blocks per game.
A balanced scoring effort paced Northwestern’s offense. Skelly again led the way with 19 points as six players scored in double figures. Scottie Lindsey, who had 11, has scored at least 10 in all 12 games this season.
Skelly also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
