Person Struck By Red Line Train On Near North Side

December 20, 2016 2:05 PM
Filed Under: CTA, Near North Side, Person Struck By Train, Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon from a Red Line station on the Near North Side.

Initial reports were that a train made contact with a pedestrian at the Chicago Red Line station at 800 N. State about 12:35 p.m., according to a CTA spokesperson.

A 22-year-old man was not struck by a train but was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Trains were temporarily rerouted to the elevated tracks, but service resumed in the subway about 1 p.m.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia