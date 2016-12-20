Singer Richard Marx Helps Subdue Unruly Airline Passenger

(CBS) — Chicago native and pop star Richard Marx turned from passenger to hero, onboard an international flight today.
The ordeal was documented on social media.
In one picture, Marx can be seen aboard a Korean Air flight with a rope in hand. He reportedly was among the first to spring into action when another passenger started lashing out.
In another photo, flight attendants are seen struggling — and failing – as they try to subdue the unruly man.
At one point they managed to restrain him, but he managed to escape and lash out some more.
Marx’s wife, Daisy Fuentes, took a photo showing a crew member attempting to use a stun gun.
Both Marx and Fuentes criticized the crew, saying the airline employees were not prepared for a situation like this.
The airline says the crew reacted according to protocol.