Stray Bullet Hits Daycare Worker In The Face In Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 47-year-old woman was shot in the face Monday evening, when a stray bullet went through the window of a Calumet City daycare center.

The gunfire erupted after a fight broke out inside a convenience store in the same strip mall in the 1600 block of Dolton Road around 5 p.m. When one man took off, the other followed and opened fire in the parking lot outside. The intended target wasn’t hit, but a stray bullet went through the front window of Children’s Home Center about 70 yards away.

“A teacher was attending to the children in the daycare center in the school part, and the bullet struck her in the face,” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

Up to 40 children were inside the daycare center when the shots rang out, according to Holmes. None of the kids was injured, but a 47-year-old woman working in the daycare was shot in the face. Holmes said she was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, but her condition later was stabilized.

Parents were understandably concerned about the shooting as they dropped their children off at the daycare center on Tuesday.

“Kind of a little hesitant about leaving her today, but her teachers let me know that she would be alright. They said that they’re going to have security out here around the parking lots,” Dakota Reynolds said as she dropped off her daughter.

A camera inside the convenience store recorded the two suspects involved in the fight. Another camera outside recorded the shooting, but police did not immediately respond to requests to review the footage.

No one was in custody Tuesday.

Holmes said he believes the perpetrators live in the area, and regularly hang out in front of the convenience store.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.