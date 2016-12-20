Surging Senators Stop Blackhawks’ Winning Streak With 4-3 Victory

December 20, 2016 10:31 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt scored 10 seconds apart during Ottawa’s three-goal second period, and the Senators beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Tuesday night for their third consecutive victory.

Bobby Ryan added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a seven-game road losing streak against Chicago, earning its first win at the United Center since March 28, 2001. Dion Phaneuf scored a power-play goal, and Kyle Turris had two assists.

Artemi Panarin, Tyler Motte and Richard Panik scored for the Blackhawks, who had won five in a row and six of seven. Scott Darling made 26 saves while dropping to 6-3-1 in 10 starts since Corey Crawford had an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 3.

Chicago played without center Artem Anisimov for the second straight game due to an upper-body injury, and forward Marian Hossa left in the first period. The Blackhawks did not provide a reason for Hossa’s departure.

