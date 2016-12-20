The Bernstein Brief: White Sox Could Pursue Former Cubs Prospect

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) Reports have the Yankees interested in acquiring White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, a perfect fit for them (or anybody other than the Sox) with his track record of success and team-friendly contract. The trade of Chris Sale to Boston set the market for such a deal, and New York’s system is loaded with enough promising minor league talent to keep any conversation going.

Last year’s breakout star, Gary Sanchez, appears unlikely to be moved, so White Sox general manager Rick Hahn should focus on Gleyber Torres as the centerpiece.

If that name is familiar, that’s because Torres is the 19-year-old shortstop signed by the Cubs in 2014 who rocketed to the top of their prospect rankings after the first wave reached the majors. He was the piece that ultimately pried away Aroldis Chapman at the deadline, and he just torched the Arizona Fall League in record fashion despite being the youngest player participating. He became the circuit’s youngest-ever batting champ after hitting .403, while also leading in on-base percentage (.513) and OPS (1.158) and posting a K/BB rate of nearly 2-1.

As the White Sox begin a rebuilding project that they hope could mirror the successful effort across town, one of the Cubs’ once-prized assets might help it along.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Boers and Bernstein Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.