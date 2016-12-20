Two More Delivery Truck Drivers Robbed At Gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more delivery truck drivers, one from FedEx, the other from UPS, were robbed at gunpoint within an hour of each other.

There have been at least five robberies of delivery truck drivers in the past three weeks. CBS 2’s Mai Martinez has what police are doing to try and catch the criminals.

As Chicago police continue to investigate, community activists are hoping that getting the word out about the robberies, will result in arrests.

Community activists went door to door in the 5400 block of South Shields looking for information about the latest robbery of a FedEx truck and its driver.

The truck was dumped Monday night on that block shortly after it was stolen at gunpoint from the 5100 block of South Princeton.

The robbers got away with the driver’s personal items and FedEx packages.

“They know this area and I can guarantee you they live in this area because they came here,” said Andrew Holmes, crisis responder.

Those who live near where the truck was found are concerned.

“Around this time of the year, things get crazy like that, but for that to be close to home like that,” said Troy Curley, who lives in the neighborhood. “I mean there’s no telling what’s tied to that.”

Shortly after the FedEx robbery, a UPS driver was also robbed at gunpoint in the 4900 block of Kamerling.

“It’s whether you live or die when you get out of that truck and that gun is in your face,” Holmes said.

One FedEx driver robbed on Dec. 8 talked to CBS 2 about the trauma of it.

“He came over and he pointed the gun right at me,” said the driver. “He kind of climbed in and sat in the passenger side seat.”

“Like I said, I was very hesitant about turning into the alley because I knew he was going to shoot me once he got to the alley,” said the driver. “It was coming.”

At this time, Chicago police do not believe the robberies are connected.

Holmes said he would like to see FedEx and UPS hire security for their drivers.

CBS 2 reached out to both companies. Neither would discuss their security measures, but said employee safety is their top priority.