2 Chainz Creates ‘The World’s Most Expensive Ugly Christmas Sweater’ To Help Charity

(CBS) — What would you be willing to pay for an ugly Christmas sweater? How about $90,000 for a one-of-a-kind creation?

Rapper, 2 Chainz has designed ‘The World’s Most Expensive Ugly Christmas Sweater‘ hand-crafted by his personal jeweler, Avianne.

$90,000 cash. 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold on the worlds most expensivest ugly Christmas sweater. https://t.co/iJXWTwmqIl pic.twitter.com/4sQ2IV03gJ — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 16, 2016

The sweater is black with a gold graphic of a dancing Santa, surrounded by diamond snowflakes and Christmas trees. It includes 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold.

The rapper and jeweler only made one sweater in size large. The proceeds of this sweater is said to go to charity, according to 2chainzshop.com.

“This is extremely rare and only 1 sweater was made,” the sweater description says.

The 2 Chainz shop is also selling other Christmas sweaters in the holiday shop section, on sale for $20, including the popular ‘dabbin’ Santa.’

The site said they released the “Dabbin Santa” sweater last year.

“Last year, we introduced the “Dabbin Santa” sweater as a fun merch item for my fans. What happened was nothing short of extraordinary… thousands of sweaters sold and the inspiration to make a difference in our community. From helping veterans, disabled children, supporting arts education and much more, my team and the T.R.U. Foundation were able to affect countless lives through the “Dabbin Santa” proceeds.”

The site said the mission this year is simple – to help as many people as we possibly can.

“Join our movement. Let’s aspire to inspire and bring cheer this holiday season.”