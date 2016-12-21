Bears Place Kyle Fuller On IR For Good, Ending His Season

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller’s third NFL season is over.

Fuller will revert back to injured reserve, coach John Fox announced Wednesday, closing his 21-day window to return and ending his season. Fuller underwent a knee scope during training camp in August and was placed on IR prior to Week 4. The Bears had even listed him as questionable entering the season opener, but the injured lingered and caused a lost season for him.

“It’s disappointing, because you want to be out there,” Fuller said on Wednesday. “I have to listen to my body. I’m not quite there yet.

“I just listen to my body. It tells me what I can and can’t do. Right now, I can’t go out there and play. That’s the line, I guess.”

The team’s 2014 first-round pick, Fuller had six interceptions in his first two seasons, including four as a rookie and three in his first three games. However, he had mixed play beyond that and hasn’t yet won over the Bears’ current brass.

Fuller’s future with the Bears was brought into more question after a critical assessment from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Tuesday, when he questioned Fuller’s desire to play.

“Any time a guy is hurt, there’s three stages to get back to the field,” Fangio said. “One is you got to get medical clearance. Two, the player’s got to say he’s ready to go, he feels confident and is champing at the bit to go play. And then the coaches get involved and see if he’s better than what the other choices are, and if he really is back to being ready to play. A has happened, B hasn’t, so C is a non-issue.”

Fuller responded: “That’s definitely not true. I think been communicating with the team. They don’t know how much I want to be back, showing them I’m working, trying to be back. But it really came down to not quite being ready to go out there and play. That’s what it was.

“It’s definitely disappointing to get to this point, not being able to be back.”

Wednesday marked the end of Fuller’s season, one which never began. He had played two full seasons prior to this lost 2016 campaign. Now come questions as to whether the Bears will retain Fuller moving forward.

Fuller made it clear that he hopes to be back with the Bears beyond this season, one disappointing for both the team and player.

