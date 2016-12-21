Chicago Blackhawks Reunite Master Sgt. John Lang With His Daughter At Her First Hawks Game

December 21, 2016 9:48 AM

CHICAGO (CBS) — Master Sgt. John Lang returned home from serving overseas to give his daughter the surprise of a lifetime.

His daughter, Lang said, was born to be a Blackhawks fan and was finally attending her first game at the United Center.

Understandably, Lang’s little girl was missing her dad and told mom that she didn’t want to go to the game without him.

Well, she went and, boy, did this turn out nicely.

Pass the tissues.

