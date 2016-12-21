Cubs Already Set To Appear On ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ 5 Times

(CBS) The Cubs’ championship season will thrust them into the national spotlight even more, if that’s at all possible.
The Cubs are already scheduled to appear on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” five times in the 2017 season, the network announced Wednesday. And that number is likely to grow even more, as five May/June/July dates remain open as do all of the final two months of the network’s slate.
Here’s the current “Sunday Night Baseball” games the Cubs are set to play:
April 2: Cubs at Cardinals
April 30: Cubs at Red Sox
May 7: Yankees at Cubs
June 4: Cardinals at Cubs
July 23: Cardinals at Cubs