Demonstrators Drop ‘Coffins’ On Mayor Emanuel’s Lawn

(CBS) — Three dozen people marched Wednesday to Mayor Emanuel’s North Side home to remember the 700 people lost to violence in Chicago.
WBBM’s Rob Hart reports.
H Demetrius Bonner leads the vigil outside of Emanuel’s home in Ravenswood.
The marchers dropped off three mock coffins, covered in flowers and candles.
They marched from the nearby American Indian Center, where J Brian Malone of the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization said the epidemic of violence was the offshoot of a wave of school closures.
They did not get an immediate response from the mayor’s office.