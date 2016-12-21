Englewood Organization Helps Families In Need This Holiday Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — For some children, waking up on Christmas without any presents under a tree is a painful reality.

But Wednesday night, CBS 2’s Marissa Bailey had a story of an Englewood organization that is giving those kids a better Christmas this year.

Christmas in the Wards, an Englewood organization took away the stress of the looming Christmas morning at the Wal-Mart in Pullman on Wednesday night.

For moms who need it most, and little one who see it up close, Christmas in the Wards has provided gifts for needy families for 20 years. And along with Congressman Bobby Rush, gave the neediest moms $250 to shop with at Wal-Mart.

“I feel like I’m on a shopping spree,” said Susan Ingram, mother of three.

Susan Ingram does not have a job, not because she does not want one, but because she takes care of her three kids and her wheelchair-bound mother who suffered a stroke.

“I’m not really used to people helping me,” Ingram said. “I’m used to helping everybody else. So I’m really appreciative right now.”

Appreciative and using her $250 wisely, also picking up clothes for her young ones.

Organizers said this is the very reason they have done this for 20 years.

“People fall on hard times and when you look at the community of Englewood,” said Larry Huggins, Founder of Christmas in the Wards. “Those are the families that need it the most.”

“Christmas is just a term, it’s really just what’s inside,” Ingram said. “You have to have joy on the inside.”

Com-Ed also gave each family a $100 gift certificate towards their electric bill.