Food Delivery Man Helps Himself To Packages At Chicago Condo

(CBS) — It’s automatic. You hear: “Your food is here!” and you buzz the door open.

But hear this story, and you may lose your appetite. As CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports, one delivery driver is giving new meaning to the phrase “take out.”

Andy Krugly shares surveillance video of a familiar sight: a delivery man buzzed in to his condo building and disappearing up the stairs with a food order.

The trouble starts on his way out, when the visitor opens his delivery bag and grabs three packages left in the building’s lobby.

“I felt violated, actually, and then this guy walks out and takes all of our stuff,” Krugly says.

Krugly sensed trouble when a grocery container he left for pickup was gone. But no new groceries came. So, he cued up this surveillance video.

He then traced how the man got in – through a food delivery transaction.

While that food delivery was ordered on Grubhub, it was actually delivered by Zoomer, a company hired by the restaurant.

Krugly said police told him they needed a theft report to act. But all Krugly was missing was an empty bag. The owners of the packages stolen may not even know about it, he says.

He turned to a Lakeview neighborhood page on Facebook, which got a huge response.

The driver has been identified, and Krugly want to press charges.

Zoomer apologizes in a statement: “We have identified the driver and have removed him from our platform. This conduct is completely unacceptable and Zoomer intends to take all necessary and appropriate corrective actions.”

Krugly advises residents always meet delivery drivers at the entrance, rather than buzz them in.