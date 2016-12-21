Girl, 16, Sexually Assaulted At A Home On West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was beaten and raped inside a home in the Austin neighborhood Monday evening.
The victim told police that, around 5 p.m. Monday, she willingly went into a house near Lorel Avenue and Augusta Boulevard with a woman she knew. She told police, when she arrived, the woman punched her in the face and held her at gunpoint.
At that point, a man she didn’t know raped her, according to police. The man and woman kept her in the house until she managed to escape the next morning.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the girl ran to a Green Line stop about a mile away, and called for help.
The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was in good condition.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.