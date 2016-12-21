High-End David Barton Gym Comes To An End In Chicago

(CBS) — It came without warning: An upscale national chain of gyms with a location here in Chicago suddenly shuts down.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from the David Barton Gym in River North with the jaw-dropping amounts members say they’re out.

Some are already working with their credit card companies to see if they can get their money back.

One member says she could be out as nearly as much as $10,000 from the annual membership fee and training packages.

Ashima Jaiswal was a member for nearly five years. Late Tuesday, she got word a sign was posted on the front door saying the gym ceased operations due to “competitive market conditions.”

“Five days ago, we were actively being recruited to renew our training packages, to renew our memberships,” she says.

She estimates about 1,800 members enjoyed the now dimly lit 30,000-square-foot facility.

The gym in Chicago catered to workers and residents in the building, which hosts business like Groupon.

CBS 2 was not able to reach anyone from the gym for comment.