Midlothian Man Fatally Shot While Warming Up The Car For His Wife

CHICAGO (CBS) –A murder mystery in south suburban Midlothian: Who shot and killed a man as he was warming up the car for his wife?

Multiple bullet holes puncture the side of the SUV where police say a man was shot to death early Wednesday. Now, his wife’s grieving family struggles to understand why.

“He was awesome man, he was a family man,” says Bishop Gregory Stapleton of Grace Temple Ministries.

On a cold winter morning, Darius Minter, say neighbors, was doing what he always did, warming up the car before driving his wife to work. At 7 a.m., a barrage of gunshots told neighbors in their apartment complex something was wrong.

“The car was still running. He was in there, slumped over. His wife didn’t even know yet,” neighbor Howard Murdoch says.

Midlothian police canvassed the neighborhood, searching buildings and fields with dogs and talking to neighbors.

Beyond classifying the death as a homicide, police are releasing little information.

“If anybody knows anything we would just pray they call the police,” Stapleton says.