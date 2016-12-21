North Side Diner Open For Christmas Breakfast, Lunch — Dinner, You’re On Your Own

(CBS) — With Christmas just days away, many are figuring out what they’ll be eating during the holiday, while others are deciding exactly where they’ll be eating.

Pauline’s Diner in Lincoln Park is open for breakfast and lunch every Christmas, and Chef Dominic Palmere says it can get pretty crowded.

“Most people that do come out, they’re just going to come out and have breakfast and then they want to get home to the rest of their family or just get wherever they’re going,” he tells WBBM’s Andy Dahn.

Palmere says one reason for that is the diner’s location: right near two churches. So, while being open for Christmas Day is good for business, it can be a headache for employees.

But Palmere says since the diner has been open during the holiday for years and they don’t serve dinner, those who have to work don’t lose the entire day.

“It’s kind of nice where we can plan on getting out of here right about that time,” Palmere says. “Staff does want to get out of here because they have family waiting.”

While most businesses are closed on Christmas Day, a number of restaurants throughout Chicagoland are open and offer holiday specials.