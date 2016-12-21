Shedd Aquarium, Teens Team Up To Help Four-Legged Creatures

(CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium has just done a project to help non-aquatic residents of the planet.
It’s the Shedd Aquarium’s Teen Learning Lab — a program for about 400 teenagers in the Chicago area.
And their latest project revolves around “upcycling.” And in this case, upcycling means taking things that were just lying around — like T-shirts — and making them into toys for dogs at the Anti-Cruelty Society.
“We used program shirts, T-shirts that we’ve had in storage for years and years around the aquarium,” says Wade Berger, the Teen Learning Lab manager at the Shedd Aquarium.
“Basically they’re weaved toys that are things the dogs would chew on and play tug-of-war with.”
He says the Teen Learning Lab has been working on this project since the summer.
He says the they took about 200 toys over to the Anti-Cruelty Society for the dogs.