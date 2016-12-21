Thomason: Sleepers & Daily Fantasy Value Plays For Week 16

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) Let’s check out the Week 16 sleepers and daily fantasy value.

Quarterback

Matt Barkley, Bears (vs. Redskins) — In four starts, Barkley has proved he can produce fantasy stats. He’s thrown for more than 300 yards twice and has six passing touchdowns to five interceptions over that span. Washington ranks 31st in aFPA (schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed) to quarterbacks, and the Bears will be at home with a full complement of weapons. Alshon Jeffery returned last week and only helps Barkley’s ability to put up numbers. This game could turn into a shootout, similar to the Bears-Packers last week. (FanDuel: $6300; DraftKings: $5000)

Matt Moore, Dolphins (at Bills) — Moore scorched the Jets defense for four touchdown passes and looked crisp after not starting a game in four years. After the Broncos loss to the Patriots, the Dolphins are in the driver’s seat for the sixth seed in the playoffs. I’d expect more of the same from the wily veteran against a Bills defense that ranks 27th in aFPA. (FD: $6500; DK: $5200)

Running back

Dion Lewis, Patriots (vs. Jets) — I’m not sure what to expect with the Patriots’ running game going forward. LeGarrette Blount still saw 18 carries, but Lewis did look like his old self and led the team in touches. He also had a touchdown that would’ve been upheld had the Patriots chosen to review the play. While the Jets have a tough run defense, they’ve allowed opposing running backs to top 100 yards in four of their last six games, and Lewis always has that receiving ability to take advantage of poor coverage from linebackers. The Patriots have an implied Vegas team total of 30. (FD: $5100; DK: $4100)

Ty Montgomery, Packers (vs. Vikings) — Montgomery has back-to-back double-digit fantasy games and three touchdowns in that span. He’s a dual threat on a premier offense and showed what he can do with volume. He roasted the Bears for 163 total yards and two scores on 18 touches and gets a Vikings defense that has been bad of late. Minnesota just allowed Frank Gore to rush for 100 yards, and Indianapolis has a terrible offensive line. Montgomery is a better value on FanDuel, but because of his receiving ability, he still gets a bump in DraftKings. (FD: $6300; DK: $5900)

Receiver

Robby Anderson, Jets (at Patriots) — Anderson has seen at least six targets in eight of 12 games and has double-digit fantasy points in his last three. He has two touchdowns over the last three weeks, and given the Jets are 16.5-point underdogs, they’re going to be chucking the ball all over the yard. I’d expect Anderson to be a big part of that as the Jets continue to find out who their future player are. (FD: $5500; DK: $4800)

Cameron Meredith, Bears (vs. Redskins) — Meredith runs the majority of his routes from the slot, and that’s an area the Redskins struggle when it comes to pass defense. Actually, they struggle everywhere, ranking 23rd in DVOA against other receivers, and it’s likely Josh Norman will be shadowing Alshon Jeffery. Meredith has at least eight targets in three of his last four games, and this game could end up in a shootout with the way both pass defenses play. (FD: $5500; DK: $4700)

Tight end

Hunter Henry, Chargers (at Browns) — Henry hasn’t been a yardage monster by any stretch since Antonio Gates has returned to full strength, but he does have touchdowns in four of his last five games. He will also have opportunities to pick up chunk yardage because of the matchup. With as bad as tight end is on a weekly basis, if you get a touchdown, you’re pretty happy. Unfortunately, both sites did price Henry higher due to the matchup. The Browns rank 32nd in DVOA against tight ends. (FD: $4500; DK: $5400)

Ryan Griffin, Texans (vs. Bengals) — You’ll have to keep an eye on C.J. Fiedorowicz’s health status as he missed last week due to a concussion. If he doesn’t suit up again, Griffin becomes a nice option at a lower salary, especially minimum salary on FanDuel. The Bengals rank 32nd in aFPA to tight ends, and with Tom Savage at quarterback, the Texans offense was dramatically better. Griffin caught all eight of his targets for 85 yards, good for second on the team in yards and targets and tied first in receptions. (FD: $4500; DK: $3300)

Just missed: Trevor Siemian, Tom Savage, Justin Forsett, Ryan Mathews, Dontrelle Inman, Tyler Lockett, Antonio Gates and Jason Witten.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and co-host of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter @jthomason77 and feel free to ask fantasy questions.