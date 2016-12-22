4 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four men were shot in separate attacks across the city on Wednesday, according to Chicago Police.

Most recently, a 21-year-old man showed up at Stroger Hospital and told investigators he’d been shot in the shoulder in the Pilsen neighborhood’s 1700 block of South Desplaines. His condition was stabilized, police said.

About 2:15 p.m. in Canaryville, a 25-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of South Halsted when another car pulled up and someone inside it shot him in the back and arm before driving away. His condition was stabilized at Stroger, police said.

At 9:08 a.m., someone with a gun walked into a Roseland neighborhood store in the 200 block of West 95th Street and robbed a man in his 50s who was shot in the hand when he tried to grab the weapon, police said. He was taken in good condition to Roseland Community Hospital. The robber took off with his cash and some store merchandise, police said.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened just after midnight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, where a 30-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit in the calf in the 3400 block of West Van Buren, police said. He was treated and released from Stroger.

Six people were shot in the city on Tuesday.

