Bears’ Eddie Goldman Still Dealing With Nagging Ankle Injury

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The left ankle Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman injured back in Week 2 remains an issue.

Goldman continues to miss practice while managing the injury. He was sidelined again Thursday as the Bears (3-11) prepare for Saturday’s contest with the Redskins (7-6-1).

“We evaluate it day to day,” Bears coach John Fox said this week.

Fox did state that the team doesn’t intend to shut Goldman down for the final two games of the season.

The second-year nose tackle, Goldman suffered a high ankle sprain during the Bears’ loss to the Eagles in September. He managed to return in mid-November but re-injured it against the Bucs. After missing the Week 11 game against the Giants, Goldman played in the next three games. Then came another setback, which kept Goldman out against the Packers last Sunday.

The Bears won’t reveal a game status injury report until Friday, adjusting to the altered week of work for a Saturday game. Barring a surprise, it seems Goldman may miss his ninth game of the season.

