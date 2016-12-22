Blackhawks Place Artem Anisimov On IR, Call Up Tanner Kero

(CBS) The Blackhawks on Thursday placed forward Artem Anisimov on injured reserve as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury.
Anisimov was injured in last Saturday’s win against the Blues. He has 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 32 games this season. His stint on the IR is retroactive to last Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled 24-year-old forward Tanner Kero from AHL Rockford, where he led the IceHogs with 20 points this season. Kero had one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last season.