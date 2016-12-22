Chicago Goes 4 Days Without Fatal Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in 2016, the city of Chicago has gone four full days without a fatal shooting.

The last fatal shooting in the city occurred at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, when Joel Planas was shot during a fight in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Planas, 34, was involved in a fight with another man on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other man pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, authorities said. Planas died about five hours later at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No fatal shootings were reported from Sunday morning through early Thursday, with 12:52 a.m. Thursday marking four full days without a gun-related death.

The only homicide during that period was the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old man at 7:37 p.m. Monday in the North Kenwood neighborhood. The victim’s name had not been released as of Wednesday night.

Previously, the longest period of time without a fatal shooting was just over 81 hours—3 days, 9 hours and 23 minutes—in late April. Glenn Wheeler was shot at 4:37 p.m. April 26 in Back of the Yards and died about 90 minutes later. Lamar Watson was shot at 2 a.m. April 30 in North Lawndale and died 4 1/2 hours later at a hospital, according to authorities.

So far in 2016, there have been at least 765 homicides in the city, including 11 people who died this year after being shot, stabbed or assaulted in previous years. Of those homicides, at least 691 were gun-related, according to Chicago Sun-Times records.

