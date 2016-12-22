Gun Killing Resumes In Chicago After Rare, 4-Day Break

(CBS) — Four days. That’s how long Chicago went without a murder.
The peaceful streak ended Thursday.
The city is up to at least 765 murders this year, with nine days to go. About 90 percent of those deaths are gun-related.
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot – and another person was wounded – at 79th and Exchange Thursday afternoon.
The homicide is Chicago’s first by way of a firearm in four and a half days — the longest the city’s gone in all of 2016.
Chicago police says the gun violence is unacceptable.