Gun Killing Resumes In Chicago After Rare, 4-Day Break

December 22, 2016 5:53 PM By Lauren Victory
Filed Under: Chicago, Gun Violence, Lauren Victory

(CBS) — Four days. That’s how long Chicago went without a murder.

The peaceful streak ended Thursday.

The city is up to at least 765 murders this year, with nine days to go.  About 90 percent of those deaths are gun-related.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot – and another person was wounded – at 79th and Exchange Thursday afternoon.

The homicide is Chicago’s first by way of a firearm in four and a half days — the longest the city’s gone in all of 2016.

Chicago police says the gun violence is unacceptable.

 

