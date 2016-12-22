Indiana Mom Arrested For Beating Sons Who Opened Christmas Gifts Early

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana woman has been charged with two felonies, after she allegedly beat her two sons for opening their Christmas gifts early.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Sascha Collins, of Greenfield, admitted she lost it when her 7- and 9-year-old sons found Christmas presents hidden in her closet and opened them.

“They’re all excited about gifts, they’re wanting to go through and open things. My 16-year-old is still trying to do that,” neighbor Buffy Lutz told CBS 4 Indianapolis.

Collins has been charged with two counts of battery for allegedly slamming the boys into walls and whipping them with a belt. She allegedly admitted “there is no excuse for it.”

Her teenage daughter turned her in after coming home to find her brothers crying on Sunday, ant noticing marks on their bodies.

Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton praised Collins’ daughter for coming forward.

“She put somebody else’s interests in front of her own, and she did what was right,” he said.

Prosecutors said the daughter claimed Collins had been drinking and snorted a hydrocodone pill the night before the incident.

Lutz said Collins should have sent the boys to their room, and taken a timeout herself before disciplining them.