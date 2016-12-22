Listen: Boers & Bernstein Show’s Greatest Moments Montage

(CBS) Thursday marked the final show in the history of Boers and Bernstein, as Terry Boers will retire in early January.
Aug. 16, 1999 marked the Boers and Dan Bernstein’s first official show together. Now 17 years later, they went out together at a remote show at Real Time Sports in Elk Grove Village. Audio guru Chris Tannehill peppered the show with some of the classic soundbites, interviews and wildest times.
And his 4 p.m. open was a reflection montage of some of the show’s greatest moments. Take a listen below.