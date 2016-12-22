Red Cross Helps Family Get Hotel Room After Radiator Bursts, But What’s Next?

(CBS) – Earlier this week, a news tip brought CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross to a home reportedly without heat.

When he arrived, he did not find the story he expected. He found a family that didn’t realize how much danger they were living in.

Like a puzzle, Kandis Fox and her two young kids are putting their lives back together, from the comfort of a Chicago hotel room

It was a different story Wednesday, when CBS 2 found a busted radiator and flooded floors.

Water was cut off — including to the bathroom sink

Fox’s landlord said she had not alerted him to the problems; she disagrees.

The Red Cross called these conditions unsafe and noted there were splotches of what could be mold on the ceilings. That was especially concerning for the children, who use inhalers.

The organization got the family a hotel room for three days.

They’re helping her piece together a plan to find a new home.

“I just couldn’t stop thanking them,” Fox says.