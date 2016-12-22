The Bernstein Brief: 17 Years Is A Long Run For B&B

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) Seventeen years and four months is a long time for a radio show to exist, and one way of considering the full run of Boers and Bernstein from August 1999 until today’s final show is against the backdrop of the teams we have covered.

And it probably still might surprise you that there have been 51 coaches and general managers of the five Chicago major-sports franchises over that time.

That’s five coaches and four GMs of the Bears, nine Cubs managers and four GMs, four and three for the White Sox, seven and three of the Bulls and the Blackhawks churning through eight coaches and four GMs.

And all that talk about all of them, wherever they may be now.

Of course, 51 is also a notably more than five, which is the number of combined championships in that time period. Here’s hope that whatever the next chapter is for The Score’s afternoon show, the ratio of leadership change to Chicago victory parades only improves.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Boers and Bernstein Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.